HPISD Seeks Information From Families, Announces Plans For Virtual Learning

Highland Park ISD is seeking information from families who have medications in the nurse’s office, have emergency items to retrieve from a campus, and/or need to check out a device for their child to participate in virtual learning activities.

Families are asked to complete an online form with the information by March 21.

Highland Park ISD announced March 16 that school would be closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“During the last week, HPISD staff have been working on a plan for instructional continuity that provides learning opportunities for students that are guided by their individual teachers during the emergency school closure,” Superintendent Tom Trigg said in a letter to families. “To implement this plan, our administrative team will be working with our staff beginning on Monday, March 23, to outline the details of the plan with the intention of launching learning activities for students and parents on Thursday, March 26. While it is our goal to provide meaningful learning opportunities for students, we recognize it will not be a direct replacement for the classroom experience.”

Trigg added that families will receive details, including access information, about the virtual learning approach early next week. Families should be prepared to log in for the virtual learning opportunities beginning Thursday, March 26.