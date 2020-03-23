20 Under 40 – Megan Sterquell

Goldman Sachs

Education: Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Megan Sterquell wasn’t born in Texas, but she got here as soon as she could.

“I grew up on the East Coast, and the move was a big one for me,” she said. “It was the catalyst, though, that propelled me to where I am now and continues to bless my life. I’ve even been lucky enough to have my parents move out here this past summer.”

Sterquell started her career in private wealth management, helping tech and digital media clients scale their companies, go through exit activities, and manage their wealth post-transaction.

She moved to Texas about six years ago and started work with global investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Sterquell quickly got involved through Junior League and Dallas CASA.

“This year I’m also fortunate to be part of the Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy Cohort at Communities Foundation of Texas,” she added. “I always love meeting new people and learning about different things going on in the area. I do have to give credit to my husband, who is a native Highland Park guy, and introduced me to the wonderful community when I had just moved here and met him.”

Q: What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

A: I was counting down the days until I was old enough to get my first ‘real’ job. I worked at a local movie rental store in my hometown in New Jersey (obviously way before the Netflix days). I quickly realized a job without some type of incentive comp was not for me, and I shifted to roles where I could earn myself more based on my efforts.

Q: Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

A: It’s tough to get specific in this question because life isn’t usually a straight line. Broadly though, I hope to be helping people in unique ways and raising a loving and fun family with my husband, Tommy.

Q: Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop, and why?

A: Self or team promotion to the proper audiences. You and your team can be doing wonderful things, but if the right people don’t know about it, it’s the tree falling in the woods question. I had always let my work speak for itself, which is important, but it’s also important to give that work the stage to be heard.

Q: What was your “lightbulb moment” that lead you to your career?

A: I don’t think I’ve ever had a significant lightbulb moment, but I think little moments are what keeps you energized. For me, it’s accomplishing something as a team that helps the greater good. That’s true in both career and personal life.

Q: What do you love most about your community?

A: The generosity of the people and the wonderful parks tucked throughout the community… and I’d be remiss if I didn’t also include mambo taxis!

Q: What is your favorite local store?

A: Is Royal Blue considered local? I don’t know what I’d do without them. If that doesn’t count, Society because every home benefits from a wonderfully smelling candle.

Where is the best place in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow for a power lunch – what do you order?

Not technically PC, but right here – Al’s. Order totally depends on my mood. I do love the slim down salad with chicken or the beef tenderloin tacos.