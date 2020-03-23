Social Distancing Doesn’t Mean We Must Go Through This Alone

Are you tired of reading about the coronavirus and social distancing? This month’s issue is for you.

We’ve got non-virus government news and our usual mix of society, life, schools, and business features plus the annual 20 Under 40 section, filled with profiles of impressive young adults. Hopefully, their stories will encourage you and give you hope as we wait for our lives to return to a post-pandemic normal.

However, we are not ignoring the virus.

Word of all variety of COVID-19 cancellations rolled in as we completed page after page in the days leading up to press deadline.

Deputy editors Rachel Snyder and Bethany Erickson, between finishing their print stories, have been tossing constant updates online and will continue doing so.

Food columnist Christy Rost made a hand-washing video you can also see on our website. Our colleagues at sister publication D Magazine have busily covered the story, too.

Find reassuring medical advice and explanations on Page 6. Columnist Len Bourland tackles the issue with her usual wit on Page 13. And on Page 19, Dalia Faheid, our prolific editorial intern, describes her recent adventures getting home after sightseeing in Spain.

New information has come so quickly I expect many changes to occur between the day this paper went to press and the day it arrives in your mailbox or favorite newsstand. Please check peoplenewspapers.com and dmagazine.com for the latest on cancellations, business adjustments, and other pandemic news.

I want to thank those who participated in our social media surveys about how the situation may have influenced spring break plans.

We received 231 responses before I wrapped up this column. Eighty of you were still planning on traveling. Those deciding to stay home numbered 151.

“We were going to drive to Kansas to visit the grandparents in their nursing home, and for obvious reasons are now not going,” Stacy Sims posted.

Please keep in touch as we all contend with our new abnormal.

In the days ahead, share what you are doing with that extra time at home, as well as any stories or ideas you have for helping neighbors, nonprofits, and businesses in need.

We’ll be watching for those opportunities, too, and publishing them online and in print.

Thank you for reading.