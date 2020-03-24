Preston Hollow Couple Face Child Sexual Assault Charges

The son and daughter-in-law of a prominent former state legislator were investigated by Grand Prairie police and ultimately accused of sexual assault of a child, court documents revealed.

Jeffrey Carona, 37, and Kristin Carona, 38, were booked into the Dallas County Jail on Jan. 29, with the former bonding out on a personal recognizance bond 33 minutes later, and the latter bonding out 10 minutes later.

Jeffrey Carona is the son of former state senator John Carona.

Jeffrey and Kristin Carona face two counts of sexual assault of a child, and Jeffrey Carona also faces one count of possession of child pornography, according to a list of felony cases accepted by the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.

The case list indicates that the offense happened in November 2019, and the Grand Prairie Police Department was the investigating agency, according to court documents.

Grand Prairie police referred People Newspapers’ request for the arrest affidavit to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Please be informed, we have submitted a request to the Attorney

General to withhold all information requested,” the department said in an emailed response.

According to that list, the DA’s office accepted the cases on March 2. The cases are awaiting indictment, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office public information officer Kimberlee Leach confirmed. Jeffrey Carona was permitted by 194th District Court Judge Ernest White to travel to Travis County on Feb. 19 through 21.

His bond paperwork lists his employer as Associa, the homeowners association management firm helmed by his father. The paperwork also lists his brother, Joey, as his nearest relative.

The Caronas married in October 2011, according to an online wedding registry. From Dallas County Appraisal District and real estate records, it appears they bought a home on Hillcrest about three months ago. Before that, they apparently lived at a home on Northaven owned by Kristin Carona. Both houses show homestead exemptions, indicating that the move to their Hillcrest home was recent.

The defense attorney listed for the couple in DA records, Stephanie Ola, did not respond to an email or call for comment by press time.