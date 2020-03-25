Dallas County Reports Sixth COVID-19-related Death, 78 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services March 25 reported the county’s sixth death from COVID-19 and 78 additional positive cases, bringing the total in the county to 247.

The sixth death is an 80-something-year-old Garland woman, according to Dallas County health officials. She had been hospitalized and didn’t have other high-risk chronic health conditions, they say.

About two-thirds of cases requiring hospitalization to date (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor (Greg) Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #FlattenTheCurve,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Positive #COVID19 cases over Dallas County zip codes as of yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rRF1r45K4Y — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 25, 2020