Wednesday, March 25, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Dallas County Reports Sixth COVID-19-related Death, 78 New Cases

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

Dallas County Health and Human Services March 25 reported the county’s sixth death from COVID-19 and 78 additional positive cases, bringing the total in the county to 247.

The sixth death is an 80-something-year-old Garland woman, according to Dallas County health officials. She had been hospitalized and didn’t have other high-risk chronic health conditions, they say.

About two-thirds of cases requiring hospitalization to date (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor (Greg) Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #FlattenTheCurve,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

flu

Dallas County Reports First Pediatric Flu Death, More May Follow

Bethany Erickson 0

Officials Seek to Allay Public Fear About Coronavirus

Bethany Erickson 0

HP Sisters Fundraise For Restaurants, Businesses

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *