Salvation Army Providing Drive-Through Grocery Services At 13 Locations

The Salvation Army of North Texas is operating 13 drive-through grocery service locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties to support families experiencing a loss in income or lowered wages because of the coronavirus outbreak. Income verification and other typical requirements for assistance are suspended to help meet needs during the outbreak, according to the organization.

“Our already in-place network across the five major counties of North Texas helps our organization provide essential services without making major changes to our daily operations,” said Major Barbara Rich, area commander for The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As the region’s largest provider of social services, we’re prepared to meet demand wherever and for however long it exists.”

At each location, social service workers wear gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed. Workers reportedly place groceries outside of vehicles and families are asked to put bags in their own vehicles. For those without a car, grocery bags are placed on the ground 6 feet away.

In addition to drive-through grocery service, The Salvation Army of North Texas is utilizing case managers to deliver food to senior citizens, veterans, and those in permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing, and high-utilizer programs.

Food pantries will continue to operate without disruption.

To find a list of drive-through grocery service locations and hours of operations, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.