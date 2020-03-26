County Reports Seventh COVID-19 Death, 56 New Cases

Dallas County health officials reported its seventh COVID-19 death Thursday, and 56 new positive cases.

The seventh death is a Dallas woman in her 90s that had been critically ill in a local hospital, but did not have any other high-risk, chronic health conditions.

With Thursday’s newest cases, the total case count in Dallas County is 303.

“Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition,” the county said.

“One third of those requiring hospitalization are under age 60 with no underlying conditions. COVID-19 is a danger to anyone, not just high-risk groups. Know that my prayers, and the prayers of our team, are with all those families with loved ones affected and with all of you. Stay safe. Stay home. And when you exercise, maintain 6 feet of social distancing at ALL times,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.