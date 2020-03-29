Sunday, March 29, 2020

Medical City Launches Healthy Eating Initiative to Help Families

It can be tough for kids to eat healthy now that they’re at home with easily accessible junk food, but parents can find helpful nutrition resources during Medical City Children Hospital’s Fun Food Fridays.

As part of the kids teaching kids program that helps children develop healthier eating habits, Fun Food Fridays provides activities families can engage in together to make healthy eating more enjoyable. Registered dietitians will provide tips and recipes to help kids build their own delicious, nutritious snacks.

“With schools closed right now, kids at home and many parents working from home, it can be tempting to reach for empty-calorie snacks,” says Medical City Healthcare Community Director Ryan Eason, who leads the kids teaching kids program. “So, we developed some free resources to help families create fun, interactive activities that also teach kids to choose and prepare healthy foods.”

Families can also utilize the Healthy Snack Finder to find kid-friendly recipes using whatever they may have at home.

Look for new Fun Food Fridays posts each week on the Medical City Children’s Hospital Facebook page.

 

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014.

