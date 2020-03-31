Two Sisters Catering, Donors Provide Meals For Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Dallas-based Two Sisters Catering is preparing box lunches and heat-and-eat chicken dinners for healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lunches feature a variety of salads or sandwiches and include the chef’s daily pasta dish, fresh fruit salad, and a cookie. Salad options include the loaded green salad; spinach arugula and goat cheese, grilled chicken cobb; mediterranean or southwest Salad. Sandwich options include Ovengold Turkey; grilled vegetable, dill chicken, tuna or pimento; honey ham or grilled chicken.

Each boxed lunch has been discounted to a non-profit price of $8.95 with a 12-person minimum purchase. Donors can select which options they would like to have delivered.

In addition, for each chicken meal purchased to feed medical personnel and first responders, Two Sisters is matching the donation with another. These heat-and-eat meals include a chicken entrée and daily selection of a starch and veggie. Each meal is $16.95 and is matched one-to-one.

Boxed lunches and chicken dinners are being delivered daily as orders are placed. To make a donation or place an order for food deliveries, call 214-702-4426 or send an email to info@twosisterscatering.