Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 23–29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THE COVID-19 EXCUSE?

Is it possible to take social distancing too far? Yes, if you don’t stick around after wrecking into someone else’s car. A minor wreck in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue became a major annoyance for a 66-year-old man before 6:03 p.m. March 23 when the other driver didn’t trade insurance information. Another reckless and irresponsible motorist fled after a wreck before 8:27 p.m. March 24 in the 5700 block of Watson Circle.

24 Tuesday

Before 10:43 a.m., a thief stole property from a parking lot in Preston Center.

Officers responded to an animal disturbance call at 4:35 p.m. and found animals kept in in unsafe conditions in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

Did the sneaky rogue who entered a home in the 5900 Walnut Hill Lane take anything while there? The 53-year-old man who reported the incident at 4:46 p.m. did not know.

25 Wednesday

Before 9:19 a.m., a threatening crook used a gun to rob a 30-year-old man in the 4200 block of West Lovers Lane.

28 Saturday

Before 2:11 p.m., a nuisance took the license plate off a 49-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Parking in the attached garage of her home in the 7100 block of Stonetrail Drive wasn’t enough to protect a 50-year-old woman’s vehicle from an ambitious burglar who broke in and stole contents before 5:55 p.m.

29 Sunday

Police issued a citation for public intoxication at 9:31 p.m. in the 7900 Northaven Road.