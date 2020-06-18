Thursday, June 18, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SO MEAN!
Taken before 12:17 a.m. June 10 from a Thackery Street parking lot at the Edgemere retirement community on Northwest Highway: an 87-year-old man’s motorized wheelchair.

9 Tuesday
A 63-year-old woman, who had been warned not to return to Preston Royal Village, came back anyway and was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Police accused her of also lying about her name.

10 Wednesday
Before 12:55 a.m. at Preston Forest Village, a ruffian employed hands in an attack on a 44-year-old man.

Police did not provide the reporting time for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village.

Before 9:48 p.m., a burglar pried the lock of a wall frame at the Renaissance at Preston Hollow at Thackery Street and Northwest Highway.

Burglarized before 6:40 p.m.: a home in the 5100 block of Kelsey Road.

11 Thursday
Arrested at 1:20 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7200 block of Meadow Drive.

Before 8:27 a.m., a stranger threatened a 50-year-old woman at her home in the 5100 block of Elsby Avenue.

Police did not provide the reporting times for thefts at the Edgemere retirement community on Northwest Highway, a vacant home in the 6500 block of Pemberton Drive, and Veritex Community Bank in Preston Center.

Before 11:34 a.m., a 28-year-old man lost his wallet near Quest Diagnostics at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

At 6:13 p.m., officers investigated disorderly conduct from a group blocking the roadway in the 12300 block of Preston Road. One member of the group damaged a 36-year-old man’s vehicle, police said. No arrests were made.

At 8:34 p.m., a 43-year-old woman blamed protesters for damaging her vehicle on Forest Lane near the intersection with Hillcrest Road.

12 Friday

Before 1:29 p.m., a ruffian injured and robbed an 84-year-old man at a home in the 6200 block of Park Lane.

Reported at 3:14 p.m.: A vandal on June 10 tagged a 35-year-old man’s home in the 5600 block of McShann Road with spray paint.

Stolen before 8 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 10600 block of Pagewood Drive.

13 Saturday
Was it a would-be burglar who, before 12:25 a.m. pried open a window screen at a 26-year-old man’s apartment in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road? The police report calls the incident criminal mischief.

Officers found a vehicle stolen in Mesquite at apartments in the 11100 block of Valleydale Drive but the suspected thief managed to run away.

Burglarized overnight before 7:35 a.m.: a 57-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Mill Run Road.

Before 9:31 a.m., a crook stole a vehicle from the 5800 block of LBJ Freeway.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Preston Center.

Officers at 1:36 p.m., began investigating the credit card abuse committed against a 72-year-old woman from the 6900 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: Vandals struck June 12 at a home in the 5000 block of Mill Run Road.

14 Sunday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at Republic Texas Tavern on Inwood Road.

