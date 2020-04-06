Monday, April 6, 2020

Photo: The North Texas Cooperative of CBD American Shaman.
CBD American Shaman Donates Medical Grade Cleansing Wash To First Responders

CBD American Shaman donated medical grade cleansing wash and protective gear to Dallas officers April 3 at the location at 5213 W. Lovers Lane.

Dallas-Fort Worth CBD American Shaman stores, 43 to be specific, are donating the wash to their local first responders.

The CBD American Shaman factory in Kansas City began producing the wash in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores are also providing the cleanser free to customers with purchase while supplies last. Most stores are offering curbside pickup or free local delivery. For more information, visit the store’s website.

