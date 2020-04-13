Dallas County Reports 32nd COVID-19-Related Death, 65 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 65 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788. An additional COVID-19-related death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 32.

Officials say the latest death was an 80-something-year-old woman who resided at a Dallas long-term care facility. She had been critically ill at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions, according to the county.

Of coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have reportedly been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“Today’s numbers may be artificially low due to some labs being closed yesterday. #SaferAtHome is working because the vast majority of the people of North Texas are making good personal responsibility decisions. Keep it up and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

