Dallas International Students Spread Positivity with Rainbow Art

Dallas International School students are crafting rainbows with positive messages to spread hope during this difficult time.

Aiming to foster a sense of community togetherness, DIS created a ‘rainbow trail’ where students draw rainbows with positive messages, then place them on their windows for neighbors to find.

“By creating a unique culture where families support one another, we can also be creative in how we boost morale so that together, we are able to extend this mind set further out to the wider community. Promoting community spirit at a time of uncertainty especially when it is difficult to see each other in person is more important than ever before,” said Catherine Lévy, DIS Head of School.

Teachers are also making an effort to raise spirits. French virtual storytelling videos, entitled ‘Story time with Mrs. Melanie,’ give students the chance to listen and follow popular French stories, along with classic French nursery rhymes performed as puppet shows.