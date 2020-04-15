Ursuline Athletes Head North for College

By Aubree Auletta / Special Contributor

Ursuline athletes Kate Murphy and Jordan Bynoe made their college choices official on Wednesday. And neither will be staying close to home. Bynoe (rowing) signed with University of Wisconsin and Murphy (soccer) signed with Syracuse University.

Bynoe’s interest in rowing sparked after participating in a Jesuit rowing camp in eighth grade. She loves the sport because of the relationships it creates.

“The type of bond that forms when you’re with your teammate struggling through a practice can’t be matched by any other sport,” she said.

These days, home practices are the new normal. “They’ve been tough, but I have continued to do my erg workouts, run, and go on bike rides,” said Bynoe, who plans to study political science at Wisconsin.

Murphy’s soccer career began when she was just 3 years old. Now, she’s excited to play at Syracuse this fall.

“I love the school and the people,” said Murphy, a defender for the Bears. “I can’t wait to play at the collegiate level.”

Murphy has grown to appreciate the life lessons her coaches have taught her. What’s the best piece of advice she’s ever received? Hard work beats everything else.

“At the end of the day, if you are the hardest worker, you will eventually achieve your goals,” she said.