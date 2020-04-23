JDRF Dallas Holds Virtual Auction

JDRF is continuing to help fund type 1 diabetes research during Covid-19 by hosting a virtual silent auction from April 22-25.

Participants register online by April 22 to bid on auction items like dining, jewelry, and experiences. They will then receive a text message with a link inviting them to the JDRF auction.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to host our annual Dream Gala this year, which always includes an auction,” said Amy Camp, JDRF Dallas executive director. “But we wanted to engage our community during this crisis and continue to help fund life-changing T1D research and progress. We decided a virtual silent auction is the best way to do both.”

The virtual auction will contribute to JDRF’s 50-year mission of curing, preventing, and treating type 1 diabetes. T1D is an autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults, causing lifelong dependence on injected insulin and constant worry of life-threatening complications.