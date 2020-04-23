NorthPark To Reopen (Sort Of) With Retail-To-Go

NorthPark Center announced Thursday that while the interior of the mall would remain closed to the public, select stores would begin offering “retail-to-go” beginning Friday.

After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that he would allow retail businesses to reopen under a “retail-to-go” model, most Dallas stores began making plans to embark on the endeavor. Abbott’s directive allows retail establishments to operate like many restaurants already are – customers can make orders ahead of time, and then pick them up curbside, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

For NorthPark stores, shoppers can contact the individual store by phone or online, make an order, and then discuss payment options.

“The merchant will inform you of the designated pick-up location in one of four color-coded parking lots,” the center explained.

Signs will direct shoppers to the correct pickup spot, and when they arrive, they can notify the store by phone. Customers remain in their cars the entire time, and a store employee will deliver the item to the backseat or trunk whenever possible.

The mall is also requiring all merchants to comply with the state’s guidance for re-opening retail services as well.

“We continue to offer our admiration, respect, and thanks to those who keep us safe and healthy, and we look forward to expanding the services and experience of NorthPark in the future as recommended by national, state, and local officials,” NorthPark Center said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information regarding our reopening date as it becomes available.”

Retailers and restaurants participating (and the lots you can pick up from) are as follows:

Red Lot: Chick-Fil-A, Kona Grill, Lilly Pulitzer, Longchamp Paris, Shinola

Blue Lot: David Yurman, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Williams Sonoma

Purple Lot: Design Within Reach, Finish Line, GameStop, Great American Cookies, Pinto Ranch, Renew Beauty Med Spa and Salon

Stores and restaurants with exterior entrances will have curbside pickup at those entrances, including: Dillards (Northwest Highway entrance), Macy’s (Park Lane), Maggiano’s Little Italy (Northwest Highway), Neiman Marcus (Boedeker Drive), Nordstrom (Park Lane), Seasons 52 (Northwest Highway), and P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (Northwest Highway).

NorthPark also said that Anthropologie, BOSS Hugo Boss, Fabiana Filippi, Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs, Free People, Fresh, Isabel Marant, Kiehl’s, LEGO, LOFT, LUSH, Pandora, and Sam Edelman will also be re-opening for “NorthPark To Go” soon.

To see a continuously updated list of stores, click here.