Dallas County Reports Five Deaths, 71 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 71 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,834. Five additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 77.

Officials say four of the five latest deaths were residents in Dallas nursing homes, and one was a resident of Garland. All had been hospitalized. The three women and two men ranged in age from 70-90 years old.

Of the 77 deaths reported to date, 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Of the five deaths today, four were nursing home residents. Our new Parkland Mobile Testing unit performed 152 tests in one nursing home yesterday and is back out today. We must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable and push more testing into high uninsured neighborhoods where underlying health conditions are more prevalent,” says Judge Jenkins.