Orval Durwood “Vince” Vinson was born in Whitney, Texas, March 14, 1941, and fell asleep in death peacefully and faithfully during a nap on April 12, 2020, at home in Athens, where he resided with wife Claudia Cercone Vinson since 1991. Vince worked in the Dallas Metroplex for 20 plus years.

