County Reports Two More Deaths, 187 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 106.

Officials say the latest deaths were a 20-something-year-old Dallas man and a 50-something-year-old inmate at a Hutchins correctional facility. Both were critically ill at local hospitals.

“Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID-19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity. We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to #FlattenTheCurve. Please wear face coverings when visiting businesses, limit unnecessary shopping trips and remember #StayHomeSavesLives until we achieve two consecutive weeks of decline,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (117 to 145) was found at zip codes 75227, 75202, and 75207 followed by zip codes 75211, 75115, 75216, 75217, 75202, 75061, 75228, 75040, and 75043 who had 88 to 116 cases each.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Wednesday that 3,336 (58%) of 5,709 beds were occupied by patients, along with 550 (67%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 330 (35%) of 943 ventilators were in use.