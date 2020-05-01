Friday, May 1, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

County Reports Two More Deaths, 187 New Cases

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , ,

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 187 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,718. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 106.

Officials say the latest deaths were a 20-something-year-old Dallas man and a 50-something-year-old inmate at a Hutchins correctional facility. Both were critically ill at local hospitals.

“Today marks our highest day so far in new COVID-19 cases. Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity. We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to #FlattenTheCurve. Please wear face coverings when visiting businesses, limit unnecessary shopping trips and remember #StayHomeSavesLives until we achieve two consecutive weeks of decline,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (117 to 145) was found at zip codes 75227, 75202, and 75207 followed by zip codes 75211, 75115, 75216, 75217, 75202, 75061, 75228, 75040, and 75043 who had 88 to 116 cases each.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Wednesday that 3,336 (58%) of 5,709 beds were occupied by patients, along with 550 (67%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 330 (35%) of 943 ventilators were in use.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Medical City Donates $100,000 to Food Banks

Dalia Faheid 0

UIL Still Hopes to Restart Spring Sports

Todd Jorgenson 0

Dallas ISD Asks Parents to Report Some Spring Break Travel

Bethany Erickson 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *