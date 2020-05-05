Children’s Chorus Virtual Auditions Are Now Open

Your kids can be a part of one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious youth choral programs, the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, by auditioning virtually this month.

Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas’ six choruses provide vocal training for more than 480 4th-12th grade singers, drawn from 48 communities throughout DFW.

As the official children’s chorus of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, CCGD provides performance opportunities, instruction from the nation’s top choral educators, and exposure to the finest choral repertoire.

Rehearsals are at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church on Monday nights during the school year.

Tuition assistance is available for families with financial need.

High schoolers fill out an information form and submit a video audition by May 18. To schedule an audition, click here.

Fourth through eighth graders fill out an information form and schedule a ten minute virtual Zoom audition with CCGD’s Artistic Director, Cynthia Nott by May 17. To schedule an audition, click here.