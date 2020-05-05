Wednesday, May 6, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Arts Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Children’s Chorus Virtual Auditions Are Now Open

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , ,

Your kids can be a part of one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious youth choral programs, the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas, by auditioning virtually this month.

Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas’ six choruses provide vocal training for more than 480 4th-12th grade singers, drawn from 48 communities throughout DFW.

As the official children’s chorus of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, CCGD provides performance opportunities, instruction from the nation’s top choral educators, and exposure to the finest choral repertoire.

Rehearsals are at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church on Monday nights during the school year.

Tuition assistance is available for families with financial need.

High schoolers fill out an information form and submit a video audition by May 18. To schedule an audition, click here.

Fourth through eighth graders fill out an information form and schedule a ten minute virtual Zoom audition with CCGD’s Artistic Director, Cynthia Nott by May 17. To schedule an audition, click here.

 

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

O’Donnells Bring Metropolitan Opera to DISD

Dan Koller 0

W.T. White Choir Brings Home 19 State Medals

Claire St. Amant 0

Dallas Arts District Foundation Awards $25,000 In Grants to 12 Local Nonprofits

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *