Dallas Symphony Orchestra ‘Savor the Symphony’ Raffle Replaces Dinner

Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League as they raffle ‘Symphony, Sip and Savor’ experiences including VIP events, exclusive memberships, symphony performances, and luxury gifts.

DSOL celebrates each spring with an elegant fine wine dinner known as Savor the Symphony. This year, a raffle is being held in place of a seated dinner, offering an extensive array of items and packages. Event co-chairs are Angela Fontana and Penny Reid. Raffle chair is Mari Epperson.

Proceeds of the Savor the Symphony raffle will benefit the outreach and education programs of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra including DSO on the Go, Community Concerts and Performances, Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concerts, Symphony Yes!, DSO Kids, Young Strings, and Young Musicians. Since 1998, DSOL has contributed more than $20 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s community outreach and education programs .

Raffle items are divided into two tiers. Tier 1 raffle items include four tickets to the Bravo! Festival in Vail and a Gold Stradivarius Membership. Tier 1 tickets are 1 for $500, 3 for $1200, 5 for $2000.

Tier 2 Raffle items include two tickets to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala, eight box seats to a concert of your choice, and wine and restaurant packages. Tier 2 Tickets are 1 for $100 and 7 for $500.

Underwriting sponsorship levels are available at $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, and $1,500. “In Honor of” donations are also available at $250, $100, and $50.

Payments should be received by May 13 to be included in the raffle drawing. A blind drawing will take place on May 22, and winners will be notified within 24 hours. Raffle items will be mailed or delivered.

Raffle tickets, underwriting sponsorships and donations can be purchased by mail, email, or online. Click here to purchase online.