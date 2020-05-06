Wednesday, May 6, 2020

CALEA Seeking Input on Highland Park DPS Re-Accreditation

Rachel Snyder

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA) will conduct a public call-in session May 12 to discuss the Highland Park Department of Public Safety nomination for re-accreditation. 

CALEA maintains a collection of standards that have been developed by public safety practitioners, and serve as a professional benchmark for public safety agencies. People can offer comments on the Highland Park Department of Public Safety’s performance by phone at 214-559-9323 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 12 or by mail to: 

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcoate Blvd. Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

Written submissions must be postmarked by May 12.

People can also contact CALEA at 703-352-4225, or visit their website. 

