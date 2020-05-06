Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Medical City Offers On-site Groceries to Hospital Workers

Seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals have opened mini grocery stores to support staff during COVID-19, offering essential grocery items to all hospital workers.

Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills, and Medical City Plano are each providing grocery services. Their goal is to provide a safe and convenient alternative for staff, reducing extra trips to grocery stores.

“We recognize the many challenges that our hard-working healthcare colleagues are facing right now.  By offering essential groceries, we are able to provide a convenient, safe option for our teams to secure food necessities with ease, allowing them to spend more time with their families,” says Jenifer Tertel, Medical City Healthcare regional vice president of human resources. “Caring for and protecting our caregivers is an essential part of our emergency response in any situation and I’m proud of our resourceful team for finding innovative ways to support each other.”

Hospitals are offering a variety of necessary grocery items such as fresh produce, bread, meat, and dairy products. Hospital workers can buy items a-la-carte or in combination box orders that can be ordered and picked up at the end of their shift.

“Having this market in our hospital has meant the most to me because it really shows how much this company cares for me in a way that makes me feel loved,” says Holli Thornhill, a nurse at Medical City Lewisville. “And in a way, then I can translate that into love for my family.”

