Lady Scots Give Assist to Brother Bill’s

Highland Park didn’t get a chance this spring to defend its Class 5A girls soccer state championship. But rather than wallow in the disappointment of their season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Scots kept scoring goals — away from the field.

The team used its downtime to solicit donations for Brother Bill’s Helping Hand, a nonprofit group helping underprivileged families in Dallas. The Lady Scots wound up with a full truckload of contributions.

It’s worth spotlighting the HP seniors that led the effort after their high school careers ended abruptly in mid-March. They include Kate White, Ryan Bozman, Megan O’Neal, Presley Echols, Sydney Cox, Bella Yates, Kiley Eckert, Maddie Johnson, Ellen Wolfe, Grace Wolfe, Anna Walker, Carlie Malone, Michelle Wiegn, Lydia Szuwalski, and Jaena Zerner.