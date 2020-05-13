Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 4 — 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CHEAPSKATE DIY?
When is home improvement wrong? When the rascal fraudulently uses a 68-year-old man’s bank card information to shop May 9 at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane. The incident was reported to police two days later.

5 Tuesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for thefts at condominiums in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue and at Preston Forest Village.

Before 6:05 p.m., a tricky customer used counterfeit cash while shopping at the 7-Eleven store in Preston Royal Village.

Before 6:31 p.m., a thief took a 31-year-old Irving man’s truck and trailer from the 5700 block of West Hanover Avenue.

7 Thursday
Before 1:37 a.m., a burglar stole from a 43-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Hollow Park at Thackery Street and Park Lane.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road.

Armed robbers entered an unlocked van before 1:25 p.m. near a home in the 4600 Watauga Road and used their guns to steal from a 57-year-old Royce City man and a 32-year-old Forney man.

Before 2:21 p.m., an opportunistic thief stole from an unlocked Ben Franklin Plumbing of McKinney vehicle at a home in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive.

8 Friday
Before 5:39 p.m., a thief took a 58-year-old woman’s vehicle from the parking lot at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road.

Before 4:49 p.m., a 71-year-old man from the 4000 block of Cochran Heights Court received a harassing email.

9 Saturday
Before 9:39 a.m., a burglar stole from the garage of a home in the 8600 block of Baltimore Drive.

Burglarized before 5:19 p.m.: a 69-year-old woman’s vehicle at her home in the 5500 block of Nakoma Drive.

10 Sunday
Before 8:46 a.m., an intruder grabbed and shoved a 25-year-old woman after forcing his way into her apartment in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

An annoying vandal or perhaps an incompetent burglar? Before 2:23 p.m., someone damaged a 41-year-old woman’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

