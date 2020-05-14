Highland Park To Spray For Mosquitoes

The town of Highland Park Parks Department will begin ground spraying for mosquitoes tonight after mosquito samples in traps on both the east and west sides of town were found to be above the treatable threshold established by the town’s mosquito control policy.

The ground spraying will begin at 10 p.m. May 14 weather permitting and finish by 5 a.m. townwide.

The ground spraying measures will include public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts. Highland Park residents are asked to remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in the area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

The Highland Park Parks Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitors several mosquito traps within the town limits. Mosquito samples from each trap are tested on a weekly basis for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap, and the presence of West Nile Virus.

Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at town hall.