Scots Salute Seniors, Name New Captains

With its 2020 baseball season unfortunately curtailed, Highland Park must turn its attention to next year.

That process included creatively honoring the Scots’ senior class through a series of video recognitions on Twitter. The team’s 16 seniors saw their high school careers end prematurely when the season was suspended in mid-March — in the middle of the Scotland Yard Classic tournament — and later scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scots also named their three captains who will lead next season’s squad, including Josh Bowers, Harrison Dugger, and Patrick Turner.

The outgoing seniors include Hayden Clyce, Drew Johnson, Adams Holman, Case Savage, James Henry, Jackson Hall, Corbin Montayne, Seth Powell, Sterling Sutcliffe, Gus Vincent, Hudson Hefner, Braden Roever, Will Steinhart, Harris Gould, Cooper Anderson, and Zach Ewing.