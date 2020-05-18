Dallas Arboretum Reopening June 1 With Advance Reservation Requirement

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will reopen June 1 with timed ticketing to help minimize physical contact and adhere to social distancing guidelines while enjoying the Arboretum.

Advance online ticket reservations will be required for entrance by members and non-members alike. Tickets can be reserved up to seven days in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. To reserve e-tickets, visit the website or call 214-515-6615.

Other specific operating rules during this time include:

Reservations are for four-hour blocks.

Colored wristbands will be given to guests upon entering the garden, indicating the exit time.

The arboretum will assign all guests a parking location to allow for social distancing at the gates and in the parking lots.

Groups are limited to no more than five people. Please be patient and maintain a 6-foot distance from individuals outside of your party.

Gift certificates or other promotional tickets may be redeemed by calling the office number listed above to reserve your time to visit.

Arboretum staff will begin reopening with a maximum of 1,000 people in the garden at any one time during a four-hour block.

Guests are expected to follow the city of Dallas’s policy and guidelines for wearing face coverings and practice social distancing. Every person over the age of 2 should consider wearing some form of covering over their nose and mouth such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna, or handkerchief when within 6 feet of another person.

Only two sets of restrooms are open. The restrooms will be limited to 25% of their capacity and you will need to wear a mask.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees, and these new plans and procedures make that possible,” Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, said. “Requiring time-specific tickets to be purchased online minimizes physical contact and helps us determine the right number of visitors at any one time. We have also created a one-way, one-mile path around the garden to make it easier for our visitors to enjoy our beautiful grounds while social distancing.”

The Dallas Arboretum also announced its summer exhibit, Seward Johnson’s “Celebrating the Familiar,” a collection of 20 life-size cast bronze figures, which will be displayed from June 22 to July 31.

Johnson’s sculptures of individuals performing familiar tasks were meant to celebrate the great value in ordinary tasks.

We invite you to ‘let nature nurture you,’ especially all who have been confined at home these past few months. Being outdoors rejuvenates your senses and heals your mind and soul,” Brinegar added. “The garden is blooming and ready for summer with begonias, impatiens, salvias, zinnias and more. With the Seward Johnson exhibit also opening soon, we invite you to bring a picnic, take a stroll and enjoy our beautiful gardens. We’ve missed you and look forward to welcoming you back.”

Other notes:

The Dallas Arboretum encourages visitors to bring their own food and beverages as there is minimal food service available, and to carry out any personal trash when exiting the garden.

Water fountains are not operable. There is a refillable water filtration system at the main information booth and vending machines with water and Gatorade only will be available near our Camp House in the middle of the garden.

There are no trams operating.

Wagon rentals are not available.

Maps may be picked up at the Information Booth at each entrance.

All buildings are closed including the Hoffman Family Gift Store, A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion, the DeGolyer House and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

Members can still get in from 7- a.m. for morning walks with an advance reservation.

Although members get in free with their current membership, they do need to reserve a time block online and in advance.

For more information about garden procedures during this time, visit the Know Before You Go FAQ.