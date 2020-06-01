GALLERY: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Gives $955K for Education, Outreach

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League capped its year May 13 with an annual meeting on Zoom, followed by a surprise parade.

League President Kim Brannon announced a gift of $954,722 to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Education and Outreach initiatives before turning over league leadership to the new president, Anne Ligon.

An hour later, DSO president and CEO Kim Noltemy arrived for the check exchange at Brannon’s home, where board members surprised the outgoing president with a drive by parade.

The members kept 6 feet social distancing requirements while driving by in their cars decorated with festive signs and balloons. DSO Trumpet player Kevin Finnamore also made a surprise visit and played a brief celebratory serenade from the sidewalk.

