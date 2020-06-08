Dallas Reacts to Police Brutality

In the days that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, reaction reverberated across the nation and globe – and Dallas was no exception.

As a newspaper, we are often tasked with being one of the record keepers of history. As statements from officials, prominent individuals, and organizations began coming to us, we realized that these statements – whether everyone agreed with the sentiments or not – were going to be an important part of what is clearly going to be an ongoing conversation about race, social justice, and policing in North Texas.

This project is ongoing, and we will continue to add statements over time. We have juxtaposed them with some of the last things George Floyd said because we feel it’s important to remember what propelled the national and local discussion, although his death is one of many Black citizens have suffered because of systemic racism that is entrenched and intertwined with our nation’s history.