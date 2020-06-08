Monday, June 8, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 1-6

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MYSTERY MACHINE

A crook left a stolen rental Nissan Altima in a driveway in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue around 7:47 a.m. June 7 and a backpack found in the backseat contained drugs and drug paraphernalia.

HIGHLAND PARK 

2 Tuesday

A burglar shattered a window pane of a vacant home in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive and left another window open at 3:17 a.m.

Arrested at 5 p.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of theft of property in the 4400 block of Belclaire Avenue.

3 Wednesday

An irresponsible motorist didn’t stick around after leaving a dent and a crack in the right rear bumper of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 5400 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The incident was reported at 11 a.m.

A thief snagged a $1,400 saw from a construction site in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue at 2:34 p.m., but dropped it about a block away while trying to flee.

A thief got out of a box truck and snagged a $2,000 saw from a construction site in the 5000 block of Airline Road around 3:18 p.m. and got back into the truck to leave following a scuffle with an onlooker.

5 Friday 

A burglar damaged the front passenger window of a Lexus LS450 parked in the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue using a rock overnight before 8:30 a.m.

A thief snagged a front license plate from a Land Rover parked in the street in the 3400 block of  Harvard Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:12 p.m.

6 Saturday

Arrested at 4:55 a.m.: A 58-year-old man at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Hillcrest Avenue accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving with an invalid license.

An irresponsible motorist hit a Ford F150 in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue around 8:40 a.m., refused to provide insurance information, and drove around a woman’s car to leave.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

A thief snagged $400 in food from a refrigerator in the 4000 block of Grassmere Lane around 10:39 a.m.

A thief grabbed a wallet from a vehicle while the owner was pumping gas at a convenience store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 11:20 a.m. 

A burglar got into a vehicle in the 2800 block of Westminster Avenue and took $150 worth of property overnight before 11:30 a.m.

A thief made off with a trailer from an alley in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 12:12 p.m.

A burglar grabbed a wallet from a car in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue around 2 p.m.

A burglar got into an apartment in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue and took an XBOX, two suitcases, and a tote bag around 2:15 p.m.

An opportunistic thief snagged a bicycle from an alley in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue around 6 p.m.

3 Wednesday

A vandal spray-painted graffiti on property in the 4300 block of Druid Lane around 1:17 a.m.

A thief made off with a tailgate from a truck in the 3000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive overnight before 7:30 p.m.

5 Friday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7100 block of Tulane Boulevard.

A burglar got into an Audi A5 in the 3700 block of Granada Avenue overnight before 9 a.m.

A vandal tagged a home in the 4300 block of Druid Lane with graffiti. The incident was reported at 2:33 p.m.

