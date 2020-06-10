House of the Month: 7408 Wentwood Drive

Transitional style blends with classic architecture and modern touches in this gorgeous home in Highland Park ISD, completed in 2016 with extensive designer upgrades.

The gracious entry with elegant formals leads to a chef’s kitchen overlooking the breakfast and living rooms. High ceilings, designer wallpaper, gorgeous light fixtures, and impressive finishes make this home magazine-worthy. The master bedroom and four guest suites are upstairs with a game room, media room, and private office. The main floor offers a flex room that can be a sixth bedroom, office, or playroom. The property features a large landscaped lot with mature trees, fully-turfed backyard with putting green, and gated driveway. There is an oversized garage, tremendous storage, and the home is elevator ready.

