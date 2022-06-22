The Londoner Bringing Pub Fare Back To Mockingbird Station

British pub fare will soon make a return to Mockingbird Station about a year after Trinity Hall Irish Pub closed in the shopping center in August of 2021 after 20 years.

Specifically, the Londoner, which also has locations in Addison and Colleyville, is expected to open in the former Trinity Hall space at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane #250 in September.

“Our family lived in East Dallas for many years and remember when Mockingbird Station was being built and are excited to open a pub in a space that is such a big part of the community,” said The Londoner’s business manager Charlotte Tate.

The menu includes pub favorites like fish and chips and chicken tikka masala, as well as higher-end options like lamb shank, as well as vegan options.

“We will have an extensive beer, whiskey, and wine menu, with Happy hour 7 days per week and as always, we will show lots of soccer on the telly,” Tate added.

The Londoner was founded by Catherine’s father and London ex-pat Barry Tate, who began his career in hospitality in London with a crepe and wine bar before opening his first Londoner in the U.S. in 1990.

For more information, visit The Londoner’s website.