Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Dad Will Love

Figuring out the perfect gift for dad is not always easy, and with the added challenge of social distancing, the task may seem a little daunting. With the celebration quickly approaching this Sunday, we’ve compiled a list of gifts, ranging from furniture to food, that will make this Father’s Day one to remember.

Help your dad get some much-needed relaxation time with some lounge furniture from the company Fatboy. Their trademark Original Bean Bag Chair comes in 16 colors and provides “maximum comfort” while retaining its shape. The brand also has outdoor furniture, like their Headdepleck Hammock, that will be a hit with nature-loving dads.

If your dad is looking to add to their accessories, Leatherology has plenty to choose from. Whether it be their Magnetic Money Clip or Tie Case, you can add a personalized touch to your selection with the brand’s monogramming service. Leatherology will provide next-day shipping for all orders placed by 12 p.m. on Thursday, so your gift will arrive just in time for Father’s Day.

If you’re aiming to add to your dad’s wardrobe this Father’s Day, top southern clothing brand Southern Tide sells pieces that will work in the office or on the golf course, like their Intercoastal Performance Sport shirt and pants.

You can bring the bar to your dad courtesy of pre-mixed cocktail company On The Rocks, who provides six different flavors using premium liquors. Vodka-loving dads may enjoy Kástra Elión Vodka, which is the first company to make premium sipping vodka made from Greek olives. As an added touch, Casa Dragones Tequila provides the option to include a customized, hand-scripted message on the bottle.

If you want to gift your dad with a great meal, Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ is offering several Father’s Day takeout specials that include selections of hickory smoked meats, house-made sides and desserts. Orders can be placed on their website.

If your dad prefers to do his own cooking, you can order Perini Ranch’s best-selling Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin, and bring the restaurant’s tastes home with their cookbook “Perini Ranch Steakhouse: Stories and Recipes for Real Texas Food.”

For dessert, Sweet J’s Father’s Day special includes English toffee with the choice of either a batch of chocolate chip cookies or a personal chocolate bourbon pecan pie, all delivered right to your doorstep.

If you’re looking for a more unique gift, you can give your dad his every own D Magazine cover. By uploading a photo and choosing from three different templates — or customizing the headline yourself — the cover can be designed to fit his interests. Order here by June 18 to get it in time for the special day.