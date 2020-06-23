HPDPS Investigates Gunfire Reports on Beverly Drive

Highland Park Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at 11:50 p.m. June 21.

“Officers searched the location and neighboring streets without locating any suspicious activity,” officials noted in a town newsletter.

Then the morning of June 22, officers found two handguns in the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue. Officers are requesting those who live in the area and may have security footage to review it and contact Detective Mike Donahoe at mdonahoe@hpdps.org if they have any information about the incident.