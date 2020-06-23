Tuesday, June 23, 2020

HPDPS Investigates Gunfire Reports on Beverly Drive

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Highland Park Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at 11:50 p.m. June 21. 

“Officers searched the location and neighboring streets without locating any suspicious activity,” officials noted in a town newsletter.

Then the morning of June 22, officers found two handguns in the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue. Officers are requesting those who live in the area and may have security footage to review it and contact Detective Mike Donahoe at mdonahoe@hpdps.org if they have any information about the incident.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

