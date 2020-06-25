GALLERY: AWARE Affair Nets Over $315,000

Jolie Humphrey, president of AWARE, along with Kersten Rettig and Clark Knippers, gala chairs, announce that despite having to cancel the AWARE Affair 2020 CELEBRATE THE MOMENTS Unmask the Myths gala due to COVID-19, the event, including the online auction, nets over $315,000. Honorary Chairs were Sally and Forrest Hoglund. Honorary Chairs Emeriti were Kim and David McDavid, Jr. along with Ellen Terry with her daughter, Amy Terry Kriegel and son, Todd Terry.

AWARE is grateful for the many donors, patrons, and online auction participants who were generous beyond expectations. Thanks to their generosity, AWARE will be able to continue funding the many worthy organizations that are on the front lines of helping those living with Alzheimer’s disease in Dallas and the greater North Texas community.

AWARE is dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease by providing funding and support to programs, projects, and research provided by nonprofit organizations that actively help individuals affected by Alzheimer’s in Dallas and the greater North Texas area. The Dallas Foundation, a 501(c)(3) publicly supported charity, is the fiscal sponsor of AWARE.

