Monday, June 29, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Community July Fourth Park Cities 

Park Cities Patriots

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , , , ,

With no parade this year, the Rotary Club of Park Cities and its sponsors, will present a Park Cities Fourth of July Celebration centered on community involvement.

Individuals and blocks will decorate homes based on the theme: Stars, Stripes, and Service. Children will create art. School clubs will do service projects.

With no floats to rank, the Rotary’s volunteer judges will award prizes for the best decorated homes and blocks.

People Newspapers and its sponsors will present a People’s Pick Award. We encourage residents to check out the places that signed up for the decorating contest. View the interactive map below and go vote.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Soccer Team Aims to Bounce Back With Fresh Faces

Todd Jorgenson 0

Four Days of Meals on Wheels

Kersten Rettig 0

House of the Month: 4304 Belclaire Avenue

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *