Park Cities Patriots

With no parade this year, the Rotary Club of Park Cities and its sponsors, will present a Park Cities Fourth of July Celebration centered on community involvement.

Individuals and blocks will decorate homes based on the theme: Stars, Stripes, and Service. Children will create art. School clubs will do service projects.

With no floats to rank, the Rotary’s volunteer judges will award prizes for the best decorated homes and blocks.

People Newspapers and its sponsors will present a People’s Pick Award. We encourage residents to check out the places that signed up for the decorating contest. View the interactive map below and go vote.