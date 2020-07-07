Meet Your New Dog

If social distancing has you wanting a new fur friend, Dallas Pets Alive and Pedigree dog food are pairing to offer the opportunity to meet a new dog through a “Dogs on Zoom” campaign.

A spokesperson at Pedigree said the events offer a way to help local adoption groups nationwide support pet adoption “while ensuring the safety of prospective pet parents and shelter employees, as most of the country continues to navigate social distancing.”

“With a new campaign called “Dogs on Zoom,” the Pedigree brand is hosting virtual dog adoption events at select shelters, allowing consumers to meet and adopt a new pet, completely contact-free,” the spokesperson said.

Dallas Pets Alive is hosting Dogs on Zoom events through Wednesday, July 8, at 5 p.m. The event link will be live on MeetYourNewDog.com after the previous event concludes.

For every dog adopted during these virtual shelter events, the Pedigree brand will cover the full adoption fee, as well as the Zoom membership and equipment costs for the shelter.





Pedigree also created a digital toolkit for shelters with directions and tips to help facilitate the virtual adoption process.

For more information on upcoming adoption events, visit Dallas Pets Alive, or MeetYourNewDog.com.