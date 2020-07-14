State Fair Looking for Crafty People

Crafters, canners, and cooks, rejoice – while the State Fair of Texas may not happen this year, the organization will still carry on with some of the treasured traditions.

“Dating back to 1886, creative arts has always been one of our most treasured State Fair of Texas traditions, and although the 2020 State Fair is on hiatus due to current landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did what we do best and found a way to creatively keep this tradition alive,” organizers announced.

The revised 2020 Creative Arts Handbook includes more than 900 arts & crafts contests – and the registration deadline has been extended to Sept. 1. While historically the fair has more than 1,100 contests, organizers chose contests based on how safely they could be done.

The following departments will showcase more than 900 contests:

Fine Art

Ceramics and Hand-Painted China

Designer Craftsman

Dolls

Hobby Collections

Holiday Corner

Needlepoint, Crewel, and Counted Cross Stitch

Needlework and Sewing

Afghans, Rugs, Quilts, and Bedspreads

Photography

Glue-a-Shoe

Pumpkin Challenge

Detail on specific contests can be found in the revised 2020 Creative Arts Handbook – you can view or download the digital Handbook at BigTex.com/CreativeArts.

Contests may be added or adjusted for the revised 2020 Handbook if any orders are in place by local, state, or federal agencies, or if health and safety concerns exist.

The revised 2020 Creative Arts Handbook features arts and crafts contests that Fair officials can execute safely, while still maintaining a State Fair of Texas quality level contest.

“Unfortunately, we must postpone the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge, as well as the cooking contests, until 2021 due to the nature of these competitions, in addition to health and safety concerns,” organizers said “With our participant’s health and safety as our number one priority, the State Fair will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health agencies for these contests.

“We encourage participants to utilize the mail-in option for arts & crafts contest submissions; however, should they choose to hand-deliver their item(s), we have delayed the drop off dates to Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 and will be enforcing all necessary safety and social distancing protocols.”

Should there be additional changes or information regarding the revised 2020 creative arts contests please check back on BigTex.com/CreativeArts for information. The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 17 in historic Fair Park.