New HP Captains Shoot for More Victories

Highland Park has chosen the boys and girls basketball captains who will look to steer their teams back to postseason play this winter.

The HP boys will be led by seniors Mitchell Carew, Worthey Wiles, and Jack Pease, who were each key contributors on a squad that reached the Class 5A Region II semifinals last season.

On the girls side, the trio of Riley Mae Herrod, Madison Visinsky, and Cate Rhodes will attempt to build on the success of last season’s young roster. The Lady Scots won a district title and won a first-round playoff game in February.