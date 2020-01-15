Scots Continue Perfect Start in District

Four games into the District 11-5A schedule, Highland Park has yet to be seriously challenged.

The most lopsided victory for the Scots came on Tuesday, with a 70-14 drubbing of Thomas Jefferson at Loos Field House. That followed a 57-36 road win over Carrollton R.L. Turner on Jan. 11.

Thirteen players scored for HP against the Patriots, led by 14 from Jacob Hager and 11 from Worthey Wiles. The Scots (16-7, 4-0) led 31-2 after the first quarter and 48-5 at halftime.

However, the competition should stiffen for HP during its upcoming two-game homestand, when the Scots will face Woodrow Wilson on Friday and unbeaten Carrollton Newman Smith on Jan. 21.