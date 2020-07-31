Spirit of Service Award

No team floats, no problem.

Highland Park High School sports teamsheld fundraisers for the North Texas Food Bank as they competed for the Fourth of July Sprint of Service Award.

The Lady Scots Track/Field and Cross Country Team won by raising $4,000 with a relay.

The Boys Basketball Team earned runner-up status by raising $2,500 by shooting baskets.

The food bank is the annual charitable beneficiary of the parade.

