Kennedy Westendorff and her Highland Park teammates are fired up for volleyball season. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Lady Scots Finally Set for Season Opener

After several weeks of delays and massive schedule shuffling, Highland Park is finally ready to begin the volleyball season on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots will travel to Frisco for a tri-match against Flower Mound Marcus and host Frisco Reedy, with first serve set for 5:30 p.m.

This season’s nondistrict slate will consist almost entirely of tri-matches with the UIL eliminating early-season tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HP’s first home tilt will come on Friday against Midlothian and Rockwall-Heath.

The Lady Scots intend to start District 13-5A play on Sept. 29 at Royse City. The other league opponents include Crandall, Forney, Greenville, Mesquite Poteet, North Forney, and West Mesquite.

