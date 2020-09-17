Dallas County Reports 311 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

As local officials report a decrease in the daily average of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths, but an increase in cases in people between 18 and 22, and continue to work to prevent an increase in spread, here’s what you need to know today:

Dallas County reports 311 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths;

United Way, Communities Foundation of Texas, Trusted World partner to offer free personal protective equipment to nonprofits;

Gov. Abbott appoints three to Governor’s Commission for Women;

Don’t throw away your shot to catch virtual Humble Beginnings Luncheon with Leslie Odom Jr.

Dallas County Reports 311 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Additional Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 311 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 76,149, as well as an additional six deaths.

Of the 311 new cases reported Wednesday, 86 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and 13 were from previous months – 12 from August and one from July.

The total probable cases in Dallas County is 3,637, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include a Dallas man in his 60s, a Lancaster man in his 60s, a Dallas woman in her 80s, and a Dallas woman in her 90s who didn’t have underlying health conditions.

Of the 985 total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities. Also among the deaths reported Wednesday were a man in his 70s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite, and a woman in her 90s who died in the Mesquite long-term care facility where she lived and didn’t have underlying conditions.

A provisional total of 136 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children between 5 and 17 years old during the week ending Sept. 5, a decline from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged between 18 and 22 years has doubled since May, increasing to 15% over the past two weeks.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

“For the CDC week ending September 5, 2020, we saw a decrease in total school-aged children with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as a decrease in the daily average of new confirmed and probable cases. Our daily average of deaths was also down significantly and our positivity rate remained the same as the week before. Masking and social distancing are working and are the best way to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19. Please wear your mask and keep six foot distance. Also please continue to wash your hands frequently, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid indoor activities where people are not masked at all times,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Although COVID-19 cases in school-aged children ages 5-17 have gone down, we have seen a marked rise in the category of people age 18 and into their 20’s. For instance, the percentage of our positive cases of people from 18- 22 has risen to 15% over the last two weeks. With the weather getting cooler, it is more comfortable to be outside and it’s very important to stay out of indoor settings where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time.”

The county reported 325 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the period ending Sept. 15. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 402 Tuesday, which represents around 15% of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 36.

United Way, Communities Foundation of Texas and Trusted World Partner to Offer Free Personal Protective Equipment To Nonprofits

The team at Trusted World organizing PPE that will go to nonprofit organizations in North Texas. Michael Garrett, Trusted World CEO, and David Garrett, Warehouse Manager. Courtesy photo

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, and Trusted World are working together to offer personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies – including K-N95 masks, nitrile gloves and hand sanitizer – to nonprofits working to address needs magnified by the coronavirus pandemic. PPE delivery has already begun and will continue over the next six months, serving approximately 100 nonprofits.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, United Way has played a leadership role in proactively responding to the health, income and education needs of the North Texas community,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “Through this partnership, we can reach even more nonprofits with vital assistance, enabling them to continue providing services safely in their communities.”

“Our local nonprofits have experienced significant shortages in PPE coupled with losses in revenue and increased demand for services. Providing PPE to nonprofits in partnership with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Trusted World is one more way we’re working to help nonprofits meet unprecedented levels of need in our community,” Dave Scullin, President and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas, added

Trusted World, a global organization that connects supply with need, will host an online application where nonprofits can request donated PPE and schedule to pick up the supplies at Trusted World’s location in Garland, east of Dallas. Priority will be given to organizations that are providing social services, including child care, financial and food assistance, physical and mental health, and long-term living care within our community, as well as leaders of color.

“Trusted World is excited to be able to partner with the United Way and Communities Foundation of Texas to be able to provide nonprofits the PPE supplies they need,” said Michael Garrett, CEO of Trusted World. “Trusted World collaborates with over 340 nonprofits and agencies to help provide resources for their clients.”

Trusted World will manage the collection and distribution of PPE. The organization focuses on distributing donated goods to nonprofits and is equipped with the technology, experience and capacity to distribute the PPE supplies and hand sanitizer effectively. Trusted World is a current United Way Social Innovation Accelerator Fellow. The United Way Social Innovation Accelerator brings critical resources – funding, mentorship and community connections – to entrepreneurs who tackle the challenges facing North Texas by accelerating the growth and stability of their innovative ventures.

Donations from corporate partners have helped make the distribution of free PPE to nonprofits possible. For example, Bank of America has contributed 30,000 masks which will help impact over 100 local nonprofits.

“The safety of our communities remains our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Jennifer Chandler, Bank of America Market President, Dallas. “Our partnership with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is one of the ways we are demonstrating that commitment to our nonprofit partners, helping to provide resources to those hardest hit and at greatest risk from the coronavirus.”

Nonprofits with questions about free PPE can contact grants@cftexas.org. Nonprofits interested in purchasing bulk PPE at a discounted rate can contact DBouton@unitedwaydallas.org.

Gov. Abbott Appoints Three To Governor’s Commission for Women

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday appointed Cynthia Conroy, Sasha Crane, and Ashlee Kleinert to the Governor’s Commission for Women for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. Governor Abbott is charging this commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address the issue of human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

Kleinert, of Dallas, is owner and president of Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe.

She is a member of Dallas Assembly, Methodist Health System — Eagle Society, Momentum Society, SMU Tower Center Forum, and the Friends of Klyde Warren Park.

Additionally, she is the co-chair of the Kleinert Foundation, board chairman of New Friends New Life Advisory Board, vice president of Shelter Ministries of Dallas Board of Directors, and a member of the Rebecca Bender Initiative Board of Directors, SMU Maguire Center for Ethics Advisory Board, and the Methodist Health Systems Foundation.

Kleinert received a bachelor of arts in history and elementary education from SMU.

Don’t Throw Away Your Shot To Catch Virtual Humble Beginnings Luncheon With Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame will join Austin Street Center’s virtual Humble Beginnings Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25.

To buy a ticket, click here.