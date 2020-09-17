SPC Schools Prep for Football, After All

Here’s some good news: Athletes at SPC schools in Dallas might still be able to compete this season.

Administrators from several of the conference’s North Zone schools — including ESD, Greenhill, and St. Mark’s — have tentatively agreed on a plan to tentatively restart competition in multiple sports by mid-October.

There are several phases in the timeline, which is contingent upon the continued improvement of the public health outlook in the area.

The restart plan includes abbreviated seasons for football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, and crew. Game schedules haven’t been finalized yet, but here are some dates to know:

Sept. 21 — Small group skill instruction begins by sport

Sept. 28 — Helmets are added to football workouts

Oct. 5 — Full team practices begin

Oct. 12 — Competitions begin

It’s unclear if SPC schools from outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be part of the initiative. The conference — which includes private schools from Oklahoma City to Houston — announced in August the cancellation of its annual fall championship meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.