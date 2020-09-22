Orchestra of New Spain Opens Season With Masked Concert

The Orchestra of New Spain will present a live performance of Masked Strings in Concert on Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 6121 E. Lovers Lane at Skillman.

Tickets are $25 and $10 (with student ID) and available at the orchestra’s website.

ONS will open its 2020-21 season with the lush sounds of a string orchestra in the incomparable acoustic of Zion Lutheran Church. A program of baroque and Spanish music includes Boccherini, Geminiani, Mozart, Albéniz and more to inaugurate a masked season of live music. Featuring Arash Noori, a recent addition to the local Early Music scene, on a 5-course Spanish guitar in Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet in D Major.

Precautions include: thorough cleaning of pews, every second row closed, sanitizing stations in the narthex, and of course everyone masked and socially distanced.

“While symphonic orchestras (with winds) and choirs do represent a real danger of spreading the virus in a concert space, the strings of New Spain are able to mask and distance with no problem, making for a suitably safe environment” said Artistic Director, Grover Wilkins 3d. “The musicians have been very clear about wanting to be well protected,” notes Wilkins. “On the other hand they are thrilled to perform live and to a responding audience!”

The Orchestra of New Spain is a 36-member orchestra and chorus created in the Dallas Arts District in 1989 and dedicated to exploration to the music of the Spanish baroque. The Orchestra’s eight-concert season, yearly school programs, annual Dallas ISD Strings’ Camp, and national and international touring programs are a unique contribution to the Dallas Arts community.