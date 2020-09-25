Highland Belles Hosting Take-Out Spaghetti Supper, Online Auction

The Highland Belles Drill Team will host its annual Spaghetti Supper and auction/raffle fundraiser Oct. 9.

The annual dinner is planned to rally Scots spirit before the Highland Park vs. Coppell football game.

This year’s theme, “Kickin’ in a New Decade” builds on the team’s 37-year tradition of the Spaghetti Supper, which is the Belles’ only fundraiser.

Each year, the Belles host hundreds of Highland Park ISD families for dinner and prizes, and proceeds from the event fund many of the drill team’s essentials including bus transportation, props, sound systems and competition expenses. This year, out of an abundance of caution, the Highland Belles will host a take-out Spaghetti Supper and online silent auction.

Celebrating 25 years of partnership, the Belles are pleased and grateful for the support of Amore Italian Restaurant, as well as presenting sponsor, The HP Program Tutoring Service.

Tickets sales will continue through Oct. 9. Ticket sales and donations may be made via your favorite Belle, or by emailing the Spaghetti Supper at bellesspaghettisupper@gmail.com. Limited dinner tickets will be sold at the take-out line. Dinner tickets are $11 each and raffle chances are $5 each or six for $25.

The Highland Belles Booster Club will serve take-out only spaghetti dinners from 5-7 p.m. in front of the high school on Emerson where orders will be delivered to patron’s cars.

For the first time ever, the highly anticipated silent auction will be held online Oct. 2 – 9.

“The Highland Belles would like to thank the numerous local businesses and friends who have provided support to our team through underwriting, more than 500 fantastic auction donations, and many enticing raffle basket items,” said Highland Belles Director Shannon Phillips.