Lady Scots Race to Victory in Coppell

The Highland Park girls cruised to victory for the second consecutive week, earning first place in the team standings at the Coppell Invitational on Saturday.

Cameron Fawcett placed second individually to pace the Lady Scots with a time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Three other HP runners finished in the top seven, including Sara Cavey (fifth), Alli Grace Ott (sixth), and Charlotte Hudson (seventh).

Next up, the Lady Scots will race at the Flower Mound Invitational on Oct. 3 at Shadow Ridge Middle School.