Tuesday, September 29, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Race to Victory in Coppell

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , ,

The Highland Park girls cruised to victory for the second consecutive week, earning first place in the team standings at the Coppell Invitational on Saturday.

Cameron Fawcett placed second individually to pace the Lady Scots with a time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Three other HP runners finished in the top seven, including Sara Cavey (fifth), Alli Grace Ott (sixth), and Charlotte Hudson (seventh).

Next up, the Lady Scots will race at the Flower Mound Invitational on Oct. 3 at Shadow Ridge Middle School.

You May Also Like

HP Wraps Optional Season With Title

Staff Report 0

Lady Scots Hit District 15-5A Play

Staff Report 0
lady-scots-soccer

Lady Scots Give Assist to Brother Bill’s

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *