10 Best Fashion Show Canceled

Decision on Crystal Charity Ball coming soon

The annual Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon has celebrated the most fashionable women in Dallas philanthropy for the last 45 years but not this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancelation of this year’s event. Still, Crystal Charity Ball leadership plans to recognize the 2020 honorees – Marybeth Conlon, Tiffany Divis, Jennifer Dix, Cate Ford, Cara French, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Karla McKinley, Amy Prestidge, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, and Hall of Fame Honoree Mary Clare Finney – during the 2021 festivities at Neiman Marcus in NorthPark Center.

“In this time, we’ve all sort of gone back to what our values are, and it’s really all about the underserved children in Dallas County, and so that’s what I think is important to focus on right now,” 2020 Crystal Charity Ball chair Tucker Enthoven said. “Those needs haven’t changed of those children, they’ve only increased.”

As a nonprofit organization, independent of any national affiliation, members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $157 million to 148 beneficiaries over the past 68 years, according to the Crystal Charity Ball website. In 2020, the 100 active members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee committed to raising $7.87 million to support eight Dallas organizations.

“We march together (or this year, skip, dance, hop, and stand on our hands when necessary) to communicate our mission and that of our beneficiaries, building on the history of community support that is the hallmark of Crystal Charity.” Tucker Enthoven

Tucker Enthoven

“Our 68-year history of making a difference lends true depth and commitment to our mission and purpose that is unmatched. In the face of adversity, our leadership team inspires the Crystal Charity membership with their cheerful determination, flexibility, and creativity,” Enthoven added. “It remains my honor and privilege to lead this extraordinary group of women. We march together (or, this year, skip, dance, hop, and stand on our hands when necessary) to communicate our mission and that of our beneficiaries, building on the history of community support that is the hallmark of Crystal Charity.”

Despite this year’s unprecedented challenges, Crystal Charity remains focused on delivering the funds necessary to support the eight 2020 Beneficiaries: Ability Connection, Catch Up & Read, Center for Vision Health, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Foundation for Callier Center for Communication Disorders, Healing Hands Ministries, Mommies in Need, Inc., and the North Texas Food Bank.

We’ll have more about each of this year’s beneficiaries and the impact of COVID-19 on these organizations later this fall.

To further support the 2020 Beneficiaries, NorthPark will host a special exhibition in partnership with Crystal Charity Sept. 22 through Nov. 4 on Level One near Neiman Marcus.

As of press time, plans for the Crystal Charity Ball, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Hilton Anatole before COVID-19 hit Dallas, were still being determined. Check peoplenewspapers.com for updates on the NorthPark Center exhibition and plans for this year’s ball.

